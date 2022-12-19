Meridian city council agenda for Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., third floor of city hall
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated December 6, 2022.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Resolution calling for a rezoning appeal hearing RZ-22-03, 3211 State Blvd on January 17, 2023 @ 5:15 p.m.
Order confirming the Mayor’s appoint of Tracy Towner to the Historic Preservation Commission.
Order authorizing acceptance of donation of $100.00 from Willie Sanders to the Meridian Tree Bank Fund.
Order authorizing acceptance of contract with the Clay Law Firm as City Lobbyist.
Order authorizing granting of easement to Telepak Networks, Inc./C Spire.
Order authorizing agreement with Davis + Purdy Architects for Frank Cochran Center.
Order authorizing agreement with Arjen Lagendijk, Architect for re-roofing project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Order authorizing adoptable animals be surrendered to animal rescue organizations rather than euthanize them.
Order accepting bid for transit services from Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians $104,142.00.
Order accepting bid for liquid chlorine from Allied Universal Corp. at 2,195.00 per liquid ton.
Order authorizing demand payment settlement from Mississippi Lime Company of $1,389.78.
Order authorizing Task Order #1 from Waggoner Engineering for Consent Decree program management and administrative services.
Order authorizing Task Order #2 from Waggoner Engineering for Consent Decree project management of financials.
Order authorizing Task Order No. 1 for Water Distribution System Model from Kimley-Horn & Associates.
Order authorizing Task Order #5 from Neel-Schaffer on RAISE Grant Application for North Hills Street Improvements.
Ordinance authorizing the update of Buildings and Building Regulations Codes.
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Jeremy Louis Campbell
Delena Avara
Rita Jack
Tommy Williams
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks
