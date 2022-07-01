Meridian City Council Agenda for July 5 at 9 a.m., Third floor of city hall.
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated June 21, 2022.
ROUTINE AGENDA
1. Resolution providing for calling and holding a school bond special election within and for the Meridian Public-School District on August 09, 2022.
Resolution authorizing title, responsibilities, and signatory as deputy clerks for municipal elections.
Resolution of intent for advertising for a CAP Loan for improvements to Frank Cochran Center ($1,250,000).
Resolution authorizing employment of professionals (Butler Snow LLP) in connection with the preparation of an Urban Renewal Plan and Entertainment District for the purpose of issuing urban renewal revenue bonds of the city to provide funds for certain improvements relating to the urban renewal project; and for related purposes
Order authorizing acceptance of proposal from Allen Engineering and Science to apply for 2023 EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant for the City of Meridian.
Ordinance closing, vacating, and abandoning a portion of 25th Avenue abutting 22nd Avenue South and E Street and authorize quitclaim deeds.
7. Claims docket:
a. Section (1) Payroll.
b. Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Bids for 54 Inch Sewer Pipeline Replacement
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Leslie Panek
Susan Parker
Shelley Whitehead
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.