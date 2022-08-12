Meridian City Council agenda for Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. 

CONSENT AGENDA

Minutes dated August 2, 2022.

Order authorizing surplus and sale of a 2016 Rosco Leeboy Tru/Pac 915 roller Rubber Tire Truck.

Resolution clarifying the terms of the Municipal Retirement System 2% COLA increase.

Order authorizing pay increases for city employees and rescinding previous inconsistent orders/resolutions

ROUTINE AGENDA

Order authorizing acceptance of donation from Carlene Davis to the Meridian Tree Bank Fund.

Order authorizing submittal of grant application to the Mississippi Department of Archives & History for Denzel Carousel.

Order authorizing Engineering Plus as engineer for the ERBR 34th Street Bridge repair/replacement.

Order authorizing redistricting services from East Mississippi Planning & Development District.

Order authorizing the Opioid Contingent Fee Contract with attorneys representing the city.

Resolution authorizing partnership with Lauderdale County to utilize and support the CodeRED emergency alert system with our yearly payment portion of $7,500.00.

Resolution authorizing the purchase of MSWIN Radios from EPL State Contract.

Order authorizing Task Order No. 3 with Waggoner Engineering on Solid Waste Contract.

Order authorizing demand settlement payment from Godwin Cleaning Services for cleaning Union Station Building.

FY’2022 budget amendment:

Increase Police Department Supplies & Expenses (854-40695 Job Training) by $60,000.00 (851-40600 Professional Services) (854-40610 Travel) (854-40540 Supplies Operating) and Increase Transfers and Other Charges (851-40930 Special Projects) by $10,500

Decrease Personnel Services (853-40400 Salaries-Regular) by $70.500

Increase Community Development Capital Outlay (525-40780 Vehicles) by $50,000.00 Decrease Personnel Services (525-40400 Salaries Regular) by $50,000

Increase Finance & Records Capital Outlay (414-40710 Building) and (414-40720 Improvements Other Than Buildings) by $300,000

Decrease Police Department Personnel Services (853-40400 Salaries-Regular) by $300,000

Claims docket:

Section (1) Payroll.

Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items

PRESENTATION AGENDA

Mayor’s Report

CITIZEN COMMENTS

None

COUNCIL COMMENTS

Council remarks

