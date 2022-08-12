Meridian City Council agenda for Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated August 2, 2022.
Order authorizing surplus and sale of a 2016 Rosco Leeboy Tru/Pac 915 roller Rubber Tire Truck.
Resolution clarifying the terms of the Municipal Retirement System 2% COLA increase.
Order authorizing pay increases for city employees and rescinding previous inconsistent orders/resolutions
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order authorizing acceptance of donation from Carlene Davis to the Meridian Tree Bank Fund.
Order authorizing submittal of grant application to the Mississippi Department of Archives & History for Denzel Carousel.
Order authorizing Engineering Plus as engineer for the ERBR 34th Street Bridge repair/replacement.
Order authorizing redistricting services from East Mississippi Planning & Development District.
Order authorizing the Opioid Contingent Fee Contract with attorneys representing the city.
Resolution authorizing partnership with Lauderdale County to utilize and support the CodeRED emergency alert system with our yearly payment portion of $7,500.00.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of MSWIN Radios from EPL State Contract.
Order authorizing Task Order No. 3 with Waggoner Engineering on Solid Waste Contract.
Order authorizing demand settlement payment from Godwin Cleaning Services for cleaning Union Station Building.
FY’2022 budget amendment:
Increase Police Department Supplies & Expenses (854-40695 Job Training) by $60,000.00 (851-40600 Professional Services) (854-40610 Travel) (854-40540 Supplies Operating) and Increase Transfers and Other Charges (851-40930 Special Projects) by $10,500
Decrease Personnel Services (853-40400 Salaries-Regular) by $70.500
Increase Community Development Capital Outlay (525-40780 Vehicles) by $50,000.00 Decrease Personnel Services (525-40400 Salaries Regular) by $50,000
Increase Finance & Records Capital Outlay (414-40710 Building) and (414-40720 Improvements Other Than Buildings) by $300,000
Decrease Police Department Personnel Services (853-40400 Salaries-Regular) by $300,000
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.