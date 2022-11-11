Sun and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:18 pm
CONSENT AGENDA
ROUTINE AGENDA
Claims docket:
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Tommy Williams
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.