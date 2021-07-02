The next meeting of the Meridian city council will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. in the third floor auditorium at city hall.
CONSENT AGENDA
•Minutes dated June 15, 2021.
•Order placing in official minutes the Official Recapitulation of Municipal General Election held June 8, 2021.
•Resolution authorizing approval of the Purdue Plan in national opioid litigation.
•Order authorizing salary adjustment.
•Order authorizing Mayor Jimmie Smith to sign checks, execute all other documents and to take other actions on behalf of the city which have heretofore been authorized for Percy Bland, the former mayor.
ROUTINE AGENDA
•Order authorizing submittal of grant to the U.S. Department of Justice for Bullet Proof Vests.
•Order authorizing acceptance of $2000. sponsorship for the Juneteenth 2021 Festival from Mississippi Power Company.
•Order authorizing acceptance of $500. sponsorship for the Juneteenth 2021 Festival from Construction Plus.
•Order authorizing acceptance of change order from Waggoner Engineering, Inc., for Old Hwy 80 Bridge Replacement ($36,000).
•Order authorizing acceptance of bid from Mid-South Machinery for Tack Distributor Truck ($179.000).
•Order authorizing Venue Use Agreement of Northeast Complex for The State Games of Mississippi.
•Ordinance authorizing Special Use Permit allowing a R-3 Multi-Family Residential District community center to function in an R-1 Single-Family Residential District.
•Order authorizing agreement for Glover, Young, Hammack, Walton & Simmons, PLLC to serve as city attorney.
•Order appointing President of the Meridian City Council.
•Order appointing Vice-President of the Meridian City Council.
•Order appointing Jo Ann Clark as Clerk of Council.
Mayoral appointments:
•Ed Skipper, Chief Administrative Officer
•Brandye Latimer, CFO/City Clerk
•David M. Hodge, Public Works Director
•Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director
•Chris Read, Police Chief
•Tim Miller, Fire Chief
•Trent Posey, Parks & Recreation Director
•Doug Stephens, Public Safety & Training Director
•Dustin Markham, Judge
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Induced Aeration Unit(s) Replacement
Mayor’s Report.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.