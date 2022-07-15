Agenda for the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 on the third floor of city hall.

CONSENT AGENDA

Minutes dated July 05, 2022.

Order authorizing purchase of K-9 Django, a Belgium Malinois born November 18, 2017 for $14,000.00.

PRESENTATION AGENDA

The Carter Foundation’s Jay Hawks Basketball Team – 12 City League Championship Winners

ROUTINE AGENDA

Order authorizing acceptance of $2,000.00 donation from Clay Casevechia on purchase of K-9 dog Django.

Order authorizing acceptance of $2,000.00 donation from Citgo Petroleum to the Fire Department.

Order authorizing acceptance of $350.00 VIZIO 50” Television to the Velma Young Community Center.

Order authorizing Memorandum of Understanding with Greater Meridian Health Clinic for Mobile Medical/Dental Services for eligible employees.

Order authorizing Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with Webster Electric Company for the A Street & 22nd Avenue light on the Sela Ward Parkway Improvements Project ($36,321.30).

Order authorizing Task Order No. 4 with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., to provide engineering services for the 24th Street Pedestrian Improvement Project (76,874.79).

Ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened platted right-of-way, a portion of Stone Avenue intersecting with 18th Street.

Claims docket:

Section (1) Payroll.

Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.

PRESENTATION AGENDA

Notification of legal advertisement:

Bids for Financing of Fire Engine

Bids for Highway 80 Sewer-Trunk Line Phase 2-A Rehabilitation Project

Mayor’s Report

CITIZEN COMMENTS

Jason Defatta

Alex Pezzetti

COUNCIL COMMENTS

Council remarks

EXECUTIVE SESSION potential litigation, personnel issues

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video