Agenda for the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 on the third floor of city hall.
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated July 05, 2022.
Order authorizing purchase of K-9 Django, a Belgium Malinois born November 18, 2017 for $14,000.00.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
The Carter Foundation’s Jay Hawks Basketball Team – 12 City League Championship Winners
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order authorizing acceptance of $2,000.00 donation from Clay Casevechia on purchase of K-9 dog Django.
Order authorizing acceptance of $2,000.00 donation from Citgo Petroleum to the Fire Department.
Order authorizing acceptance of $350.00 VIZIO 50” Television to the Velma Young Community Center.
Order authorizing Memorandum of Understanding with Greater Meridian Health Clinic for Mobile Medical/Dental Services for eligible employees.
Order authorizing Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with Webster Electric Company for the A Street & 22nd Avenue light on the Sela Ward Parkway Improvements Project ($36,321.30).
Order authorizing Task Order No. 4 with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., to provide engineering services for the 24th Street Pedestrian Improvement Project (76,874.79).
Ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened platted right-of-way, a portion of Stone Avenue intersecting with 18th Street.
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Bids for Financing of Fire Engine
Bids for Highway 80 Sewer-Trunk Line Phase 2-A Rehabilitation Project
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Jason Defatta
Alex Pezzetti
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks
EXECUTIVE SESSION potential litigation, personnel issues
