Meridian City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, third floor auditorium at City Hall
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated January 04, 2022.
Order authorizing Hydra-Stop as sole source supplier of line stopping equipment for water lines.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order authorizing acceptance of $6,000.00 donation from Mississippi Power Company to assist in tree planting downtown.
Ordinance rezoning 2934 North Hills Street from Planned Unit Development to B-3 General Business District.
Claims docket:
a. Section (1) Payroll.
b. Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Herbicide Application Sowashee Creek
Solid Waste Collection and Transportation Services
Sherese Rasco – Food Truck
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Delena Avara
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
Executive Session economic development
Commented
