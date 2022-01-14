Meridian City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, third floor auditorium at City Hall

CONSENT AGENDA

Minutes dated January 04, 2022.

Order authorizing Hydra-Stop as sole source supplier of line stopping equipment for water lines.

ROUTINE AGENDA

Order authorizing acceptance of $6,000.00 donation from Mississippi Power Company to assist in tree planting downtown.

Ordinance rezoning 2934 North Hills Street from Planned Unit Development to B-3 General Business District.

 

Claims docket:

a. Section (1) Payroll.

b. Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.

 

PRESENTATION AGENDA

Notification of legal advertisement:

Herbicide Application Sowashee Creek

Solid Waste Collection and Transportation Services

Sherese Rasco – Food Truck

Mayor’s Report

CITIZEN COMMENTS

Delena Avara

COUNCIL COMMENTS

Council remarks.

Executive Session economic development

 

