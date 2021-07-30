Meridian City Council agenda for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated July 13, 2021, and July 20, 2021.
Order authorizing equipment be surplus and destroyed.
Order authorizing equipment be surplus and sale.
Order authorizing acceptance of agreement with MDEQ regarding Meridian POTW.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Resolution authorizing application submittal to Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for Dam Safety Fund Program.
Order authorizing acceptance of agreement with Business Communications, Inc., for computer data backups.
Order authorizing Construction Engineering & Inspection Contract with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., on the Sela Ward/22nd Avenue Enhancement Project (Participating Items of Work).
Order authorizing Construction Engineering & Inspection Contract with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., on the Sela Ward/22nd Avenue Enhancement Project (Non-Participating Items of Work).
Order authorizing Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of the Army and the city for use of the Training Facility.
Order authorizing Facility use agreement with MYSO and Alliance Futbol Club for preseason friendly games at Jaycee Soccer Complex and QV Sykes on August 7th 2021.
Order authorizing Facility use agreement with North Meridian Youth Softball Organization for girls’ softball.
Order authorizing Venue use agreement with State Games of Mississippi for Fastpitch Softball Competitions at Northeast Complex.
Ordinance authorizing adoption of Snow Cone Stand Ordinance, Chapter 11-5.
FY’2021 budget amendments:
Increase Finance & Records Supplies & Expenses (114-40605 Telephone) by $45,000.
Decrease Personnel Services (113-40400 Salaries-Regular) by $45,000.00
Increase Parks & Recreation Supplies & Expenses (133-40600 Professional Services) by $40,000. Decrease (133-410 Salaries Part-Time) by $40,000.
Increase Public Works Personnel Services (144-40400 Salaries, 144-40410 Salaries Part-time, 144-40460 Fringe Benefits) by $275,000. Decrease Police Personnel Services (153-40400 Salaries) by $275,000.
Increase Fire Supplies & Expenses (105-40696 Safety) by $5,000.
Decrease Fire Capital Outlay (105-407700 Machinery & Equipment, 105-40710 Building) by $5,000.
Increase Capital Projects Fund Construction & Project Costs (798-40730 Construction) by 2,000,000. Decrease Cash Balance for 22nd Avenue Enhancement Project.
Increase Special Revenue Fund Receipts (810-30345 2% Prepared Food & Beverage Tax and 806-30610 Narcotics Related Forfeitures-Other Agencies) by $3,500,000.
Decrease Cash Available (Prepared Food and Beverage Tax & Narcotics Related Forfeitures receipts) by $3,500,000.
Increase Special Revenue Fund Project Cost $3,255,000. Decrease Cash Balance by $3,255,000.
Claims docket:
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Bid for Concrete Mix (12-month source of supply) b. Bid for Sela Ward Parkway Const.
Mayor’s Report.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Loretta Bennett
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
