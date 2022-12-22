Meridian Christmas parade float winners

Anderson Regional Medical Center took first place in the City of Meridian Christmas Parade float contest with its entry "Twelve Maids a Milking."
Meridian Christmas parade float winners

Ochsner Rush Medical Center took second place in the City of Meridian Christmas Parade float contest with its entry "A Partridge in a Pear Tree."
Meridian Christmas parade float winners

Revive Wellness Spa took third place in the City of Meridian Christmas Parade float contest with its entry "Five Golden Rings."

photos submitted by City of Meridian

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith and Ward 3 Councilman Joseph Norwood presented trophies to the top three floats in this year's Christmas parade. This year's parade theme was 12 Days of Christmas.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video