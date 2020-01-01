Rachel Scarbrough, Madison Campbell and Brette Harman opened Over the Moon Children's Boutique in August 2018.
In less than 18 months, they've outgrown the space on Eight Street in downtown Meridian.
“We grew faster than we planned,” Scarbrough said.
The owners are planning to re-open in a storefront next to Harvest Grill on 22nd Avenue Friday, with new floors and a fresh coat of white paint.
Many of their existing customers have come from the restaurant, they said.
“We just love the downtown location, being part of something, all the activities and traffic,” Campbell said. “It's just neat when they create activities and people are out and about down here.”
During the move, sales have continued on the company's website.
A stack of orders was ready for shipment as work continued on the space Monday.
The business has also made connections with the community on social media.
“It’s been really good,” Campbell said. “We do a lot of Instagram, Facebook, communicating through that. We’re pretty great at customer service, we feel like,” she said with a laugh.
The women have eight children between the three of them, including one who was enjoying the playroom that will also be available for customers.
The boutique, much larger than the former location, will sell the same merchandise but with more clothing for children up to age 14.
While the store will open its doors Friday, the owners plan to hold a grand opening at a later date.
“We'll be open for business, but pardon our mess,” Campbell said.
