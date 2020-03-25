Meridian children create inspiring messages with sidewalk chalk

Photos by Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

 

Lauren Vollor, left, 5, and her sister Anne Larkin Vollor, 8, use chalk to draw on their driveway on 13th Place in Meridian.

 

 

Lauren Pratt and her 2-year-old daughter, Annabelle, spend time together chalking their driveway on 13th Place with messages.
Charlotte Dues, 6, draws a butterfly with chalk. 

 

 

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, some children in one Meridian neighborhood are using their time off spreading words of encouragement with sidewalk chalk. Driveways on Grandview, Country Club, Oakdale and 13th Place are filled with inspiring messages.

