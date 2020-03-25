Meridian children create inspiring messages with sidewalk chalk

Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, some children in one Meridian neighborhood are using their time off spreading words of encouragement with sidewalk chalk. Driveways on Grandview, Country Club, Oakdale and 13th Place are filled with inspiring messages.