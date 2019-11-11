Meridian celebrates Veterans Day with ceremony, luncheon, parade

Veterans young and old came together Monday in Meridian to celebrate and honor those who served their country.
Amy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy veterans attended a Veterans Day program at the Doughboy statue Monday morning in Meridian. Veterans also attended a luncheon at VFW Post 79 and a downtown parade in the afternoon. Veterans, Marines from NAS Meridian, bands from local schools, members of various VFW posts marched while other veterans and members of the community gave their thanks from the road sides.
Veteran's Day, originally called Armistice Day, celebrated 100 years Monday. It began as a way to commemorate the cessation of hostilities of World War I, Toby Bates, history professor at Mississippi State University-Meridian and speaker of the event, said. A Southerner gave President Dwight D. Eisenhower the idea to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day as a way to celebrate all veterans and those who have worn the uniform during wartime and peace, Bates said.
Those who have served put their duty to their county before themselves, he said.
"They put aside those personal feelings and answered that call,” Bates said.
For Carter Fowlkes, a relative of Lt. T.C. Carter, Veterans Day was more than just a celebration, it was a day to honor his great uncle who did not come home.
“He would be honored to know that more than 100 years after he died there are people that are still remembering him and honoring his service in the First World War," Fowlkes said “As a family, we are truly grateful.”
Fowlkes said because of his great uncle's sacrifice and others, we can be free.
"We are free today because of what he did 100 years ago," Fowlkes said.
Vietnam War Army veteran E-5 Sgt. Wayne Hunt said he returns every year because be loves his county and wants to honor those who fought so we can have freedoms in the country.
“If it wasn’t for veterans, then there would not be an America,” Hunt said.
Hunt said he also would like to see more younger veterans and those serving at events like the ceremony.
Marine veteran Sgt. Virgil B. Cole said he is honored to be recognized as a veteran, but felt like he was just doing his job of service.
“I served my county so that people can be free,” Cole said.
Specialist John Ring, in the Army National Guard of Georgia with the 48th Infantry Brigade, came out to support veterans even though he doesn’t consider himself to be one. Ring who is doing a walking tour across the county wants to raise awareness on issues that veterans face, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, addiction and suicide.
“Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day,” he said. “That is what my focus is and being more interactive to what is leading us to that horrific number of veteran suicides,” he said.
Ring, who has had family members who have been in the military, said he wants to help those who have served, since they have done so much.
“I think when you serve the county, you should be helping those who have severed ... it is something that you've got to give back,” Ring said.
Meanwhile, even though parade attendance appeared low, Meridian resident Lessie Sidney said she wanted to come to support family members who have served in the military.
Sidney said she wishes more people would come out to events that honor veterans.
"It is important to honor them every day because a lot of them risk their lives, so we can be thankful," she said.
Northeast Lauderdale High School senior Rashodric Wilson, 17, and commanding officer of the NJROTC program, said being part of the parade is giving him a chance to honor those who have served. Wilson also said it is important for youth to honor those who have come before and to carry on the legacy for future generations.
"There is a lot of kids that are disrespectful towards them ... We need to thank these guys. We own them our lives," he said.
