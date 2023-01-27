Meridian cannabis dispensary opens

A locally-owned and operated medical marijuana dispensary became one of the first cannabis suppliers in the state to open for business. Legally Rooted, located on 6th Street, opened its doors Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, becoming the first dispensary to open in the Queen City.
Wayne Williams, who co-owns the dispensary with his business partner, Michael Grace, said Friday’s opening was exciting and he looks forward to serving medical cannabis patients.
“We hope we can add value to the community with this new business and dispensary,” he said. “This is historic moment. I’m so blown away.”
Williams said he is also proud Legally Rooted is owned by Meridian residents, staffed by Meridian residents and open to serve members of the community.
Grace said medical cannabis patients have been fighting for legal access to the drug for years, and it is great to finally be able to make that a reality.
“What a great day for liberty and freedom,” he said.
Friday’s ribbon cutting was attended by local elected officials, business leaders and cannabis patients as community members from all walks of life came together to mark the historic moment in Meridian’s history.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is happy to see the dispensary open, not only from a medical side but also from a sales tax perspective. The additional sales tax generated by the medical marijuana industry will help the city provide better roads and more recreation opportunities for Meridian residents, he said.
“We’re excited about this particular moment,” he said. “And we’re happy to see you making it first.”
Legally Rooted Cannabis is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information about the dispensary call 601-512-2140 or visit legallyrootedcannabis.com.
