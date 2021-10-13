Candy Crawl returns to Meridian from 4:30-6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Dumont Plaza and the surrounding downtown area.
The annual event allows children ages up to 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian to trick or treat in a safe environment. There will be a DJ, a food truck and lots of goodies for the children.
The Candy Crawl presenting “Spooky Sponsor” for the year is Citizens National Bank, and the “Zombie Army” sponsor is Hill Real Estate Group. More than 40 businesses are participating, including Spacey’s Rock and Roll Tattoo, Meridian Underground Music, Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts, Threefoot Hotel, Threefoot Brewery, Belle G and many, many more.
The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian is Saturday, Oct. 30. Young people 12 and under are allowed to trick or treat 4- 8p.m. accompanied by a parent or guardian.
