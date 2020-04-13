Businesses around Meridian are doing their part to say “Thank You” to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.
Paint Pro's, The Paint Store at North Hills and Newk's partnered to deliver lunches to workers at Sta-Home Health Care and Kindred at Home.
Clint Earnhart, owner of Paint Pro's, said that home health care workers are close to his heart and he wanted to make sure they were remembered during crisis.
Citizens National Bank employees have also been busy showing their appreciation.
Last week, bank staff delivered supplies to Anderson Regional Medical Center, donating surgical caps, reading glasses for patients and chocolate bars.
The bank also said “Thank You” to the Meridian Police Department by delivering food from Weidmann's Restaurant and showed its appreciation to first responders by dropping off meals from Cater’s Market at Metro Ambulance Service.
Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.