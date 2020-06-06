The entrance to Salon 39 off Poplar Springs Drive is the first indication that business is not back to normal.
Signs on the door inform customers they must wear a mask and stay outside until a stylist meets them.
“Upon entering, use sanitizer to the left,” reads one instruction.
Inside, stations are spread out and the middle shampoo chair has been removed.
In its place is a divider with a plastic sheet that looks like something you’d see in a hospital.
On Thursday afternoon, owner Leslie Posey finished shampooing a customer and immediately began sanitizing the sink and chair.
“We’re taking all the precautions that the governor has told us to because we don’t want to shut down again, but we’ll also be really glad when they change it,” she said, laughing.
The salon is one of many businesses across East Mississippi that are open again, but adjusting to strict guidelines in place to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
The restrictions can hurt the bottom line, by limiting the number of customers and employees allowed inside at a time.
Posey estimated business had dropped 50 to 60 percent, but was grateful to have survived closing her doors for six weeks.
“It was awful because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Posey said. “You don’t have any money coming in to pay all the business bills, plus your personal bills. It was scary and nerve-wracking.”
One of Posey’s nine employees, nail technician Renee Hunt, said she was happy to comply with the health measures, including wearing a mask and changing her gloves after every appointment.
Customer Sheila Waddell, who had seen Hunt for nail services every two weeks for 25 years until the temporary closure, didn’t mind either.
“I missed her, and then I didn’t know what to do with my nails,” Waddell said. “It’s worth it.”
A few storefronts down, Broadmoor Ace Hardware had a steady stream of customers, all in masks.
Considered an essential business, the store was not forced to close, and actually saw an increase in sales, said Jared Rainer, the assistant store manager.
“We’re very fortunate that we were able to be open during this time and our hearts really go out to the ones that are suffering,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of businesses either cut way back, some of them even closed altogether and it’s sad. It’s just been a difficult time.”
Once they were asked to shelter at home, customers began to take on lawn, gardening and painting projects, Rainer said.
“We’ve seen a big increase in our potting soils and mulch,” he said. “It’s just really taken off.”
The store has made changes to limit infection, such as plexiglass dividers at the cash registers and a hand sanitizer pump at the entrance.
“We do a thorough cleaning, wiping down all of our surfaces at least three times a day,” Rainer said. “It’s a little bit of a challenge … We’ve gotten used to it.”
With the dining room back open, business has been slowly returning to Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que in Meridian, owner Teresa Cranmore said.
“Dine-in is still not what it was, but the take out is helping to make up the difference,” she said.
Customers are limited to 50 people at a time, so the restaurant hasn't been able to continue live music on Thursday nights.
Most of the catering business has stopped.
“There’s nothing anybody can do,” Cranmore said.
Still, she has been humbled by the support from the community.
“I attribute it to the people in this town that are there to support their local mom and pops,” Cranmore said. “It just makes us feel so good.”
Along with having employees wipe down every chair, salt and pepper shaker and door handle, Cranmore has ordered more masks for her staff – with pig noses on them.
At the Hilton Garden Inn off Highway 11 and 80, more guests have been booking rooms in recent weeks.
“April was horrible,” General Manager Steve Anderson said. “We’re encouraged because we’re starting to see things change.”
More than half the staff, about 26 employees, were furloughed and Anderson said this week that he had called almost everyone back.
Among the changes at the hotel, there is reduced seating in the dining room, the buffet is gone, and guests are asked to call the front desk for things like towels and soap because of changes in housekeeping.
Three months ago, Anderson referred to the economic crisis as a “sinking ship,” with 35 of the hotel's 133 rooms occupied.
This week, he estimated 40 to 50 rooms were booked.
“The ship’s turning around,” he said.
For Chetan Patel, owner of Meridian Cleaners on 22nd Avenue, March, April and May were the slowest months in 20 years.
With most people working from home, few needed dry cleaning.
“April and May was almost 90 percent down,” Patel said. “Nothing going on, which I understand. It’s a pandemic going on.”
His business was almost 50 to 55 percent back this week, but he was still having to cut back on employee hours, he said.
“This year, forget profit,” he said. “We’re just trying to stay afloat ... If we can survive 2020, then things may be OK.”
