A freight train traveling from Atlanta, Georgia, to Meridian derailed Thursday in eastern Alabama.
In an emailed statement, Norfolk Southern said the derailment occurred near Piedmont, Alabama, and the railroad is working with local officials responding to the incident.
“There are no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous materials release,” the railroad said.
The Calhoun County Journal reported the derailment took place about 6:45 a.m. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a section of track was damaged and multiple cars had derailed, but there is no danger to the surrounding community, the Journal reported.
Norfolk Southern said additional details will be released as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.