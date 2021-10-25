Meridian barber gets high marks in design contest

A local barber was honored for his unique hair designs during a recent competition.
Ricky Boggan, known as "Rick B" won first place in the free style hair division at the Mississippi Barber Battle 2021 held in Biloxi on Sept. 26.
During his career, Boggan has won at least 20 other barber competitions. In 2007 and 2008, he won an international contest.
The Meridian native, who became a barber because he likes art and creating designs, has been cutting hair for the last 35 years.
“I was pretty good at drawing and painting,” Boggan said. “I tag my work with my art.”
Boggan said a basic hair design takes about 5 to 15 minutes, while a more complicated one takes about 30 minutes.
Boggan said the best part about being a barber is inspiring young people.
“I have a lot of young guys that want to follow in my footsteps," he said.
