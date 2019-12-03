Meridian artist Eagan Tilghman wins Faster Craft Challenge on tv's "Making It"

Meridian native and artist Eagan Tilghman was awarded the Faster Craft Challenge patch in the first episode of “Making It” Monday night.
The 19-year-old, who won a spot as a contestant on the second season of NBC’s “Making It,” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, competed against 10 crafters who are vying for the title of “Master Maker” and a $100,000 grand prize.
Each episode of the competition has two projects that allow each maker to demonstrate their talents – a Faster Craft and a Master Craft.
For the faster-craft round, each contestant had three hours to create a 3D presentation of food, that showed who you are, your personality, your background, and your sense of taste.
For his craft, Tilghman created an Asian Noodle Puppet, with, steak, peas, and shrimp eyebrows referencing Jim Henson as his biggest inspiration.
When announcing Tilghman the winner of the first challenge, judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Ison Johnson described Tilghman’s craft as relatable, functional and crazy imaginative – wowing them immediately.
More episodes of “Making It” are set to air Dec. 3-5, Dec. 9, and Dec. 10 before concluding with a two-hour finale at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 11.
