Meridian artist Eagan Tilghman moves ahead on tv's "Making It"

And then there were six.
Meridian native and artist Eagan Tilghman has once again earned a spot on next week's reality show “Making It.”
Now in its second season, the show hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, began with 10 crafters vying for the title of “Master Maker” and a $100,000 grand prize.
In Thursday night’s episode of the faster-craft round, the remaining seven contestants had to make an unconventional wreath for a front door that showed their favorite holiday, a special occasion, or one that just showed their style.
For his project, Tilghman created a fall-themed wreath using paint samples, adding a bird's nest with a bird sitting atop the wreath.
Judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Ison Johnson described Tilghman’s craft as a great job translating paint chips – with an illustration style similar to a pop-up book.
For the Master Craft portion, the contestants had to construct an oversized interactive lawn display celebrating their favorite holiday.
Tilghman opted for Groundhog Day using a sundial as the groundhog's eye, moving to follow the shadow when the sun moved.
The judges characterized the project as a little abstract piece of art for the front lawn – great concept and original.
More episodes of “Making It” are set to air on NBC Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, before concluding with a two-hour finale at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 11.
