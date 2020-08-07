Private school students in Meridian will see some changes as they begin to return to school next week.
With schools closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students can expect smaller classes, shields on their desks and signs in the hallways reminding them to social distance.
At St. Patrick Catholic School, teachers will welcome students back on Monday.
“We haven’t seen the kids in a long time and we miss them,” said Principal Montse Frias. "We can’t wait for them to come.”
Frias said the school started developing its reopening plan in March. When students return, they will be required to wear masks and will sit six feet apart in the classroom.
Desks have been outfitted with acrylic shields and sanitizing stations have been set up in each classroom.
Students will have assigned seats in the cafeteria and classes will eat meals one at a time, Frias said. If a student has to be quarantined, the school will offer them distance learning via Zoom, Seesaw or Google Classroom, she said.
The school also offers an online option for students with underlying health conditions. Four students are using that option, Frias said.
Lamar School
Lamar School students will also return on Monday following a mostly traditional schedule.
“Our parents want their kids back in school," said Headmaster Leigh Anne Ballou. "Our faculty is ready to do what they do best, and that's teaching students face-to-face.”
Students will be required to wear masks and staff will check their temperature before they enter the buildings, she said.
Signs have also been placed throughout the buildings reminding students to social distance and practice proper hygiene.
The school is offering a hybrid learning program for students in grades 6-12, which includes a blend of on-campus and distance learning in smaller groups.
Elementary students will be in cohorts, remaining with the same class during the day. Lunch will be delivered to the classroom or one class at a time will eat lunch in the cafeteria.
The school has also purchased extra Macbooks for middle schoolers and iPads for elementary students, Ballou said. The school also offers a virtual learning option, which a few students have chosen, Ballou said.
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy began classes on Wednesday following a traditional schedule.
Temperature checks will be done in the car rider line, and anyone with temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home.
Increased hand washing is being encouraged, and sanitation stations have been set up in each classroom. Sports will continue following sanitation protocols, and chapel services will change to allow for social distancing.
7-12th graders are following a modified block schedule, with each student attending three classes daily.
The schools is implementing the learning platform CANVAS for 10th-12th graders. Students will use the platform to turn in some assignments, share supplemental materials, and access class calendars.
