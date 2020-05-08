Meridian area military mothers pass on desire to serve

For the last 15 years, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Guebara has balanced motherhood and military service.

But nothing makes her feel better than seeing her daughter, Destiny, serve her country.

Destiny Guebara was in line to graduate from Navy boot camp on Friday, just ahead of Mother's Day.

“I'm excited and can’t wait to watch her grow in the Navy," Stephanie Guebara said. “I'm ecstatic.”

Guebara is one of many mothers in the military serving with their children, which provides unique opportunities.

It also means she must balance being a good mother and a good Marine.

“It’s rewarding in both aspects," she said. "Being a Marine, I watch these young entry-level students become Marines. Then I come home and see my kids grow into their personalities and people as well,” she said.

Stephanie Guebara teaches new Marines at Naval Air Station Meridian, and likens her role to being a mother to young recruits.

“My Marines call me Momma G because they know if they have any problems, I'd help them help figure out the situation," she said. “I would help and guide them."

She said filling both roles likely inspired her daughter to join the U.S. Navy, and based on letters her daughter sent her, she's confident she is doing well.

“I'm proud of her,” she said. “It’s has been good for her.”

Destiny Guebara said the feeling is mutual.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to say we are serving at the same time," she said. "In boot camp, I kept telling everyone my mom is a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps. She is a great role model for me...Excited we are in this together."

On advantage to having a mother in the military is the advice she can offer, she added.

“My mom is really big on my hair looking good in uniform," she said. "While I was in boot camp, my mom sent me her sock bun. That means so much to me."

Navy Master at Arms 1st Class Lorinda Goodman has served with both of her sons, Tyler Bia and Tristan Bia.

One joined The Marines to honor the legacy of Navajo Indians. He was soon followed by his brother.

“I'm proud of them that they wanted to serve their country,” Goodman said.

“They grew up most of their lives with me being in the military, so that is pretty much all they knew,” she said.

Because she's served all over the world, Goodman and her sons have often been apart.

She's spent most holidays far away, in the middle of the ocean.

“I missed a lot," she said. "I can’t remember the last time I had a Mother’s Day. It’s been awhile.”