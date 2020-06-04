Meridian area law enforcement officers, NAACP reps create dialogue

The Meridian/Lauderdale County Branch of the NAACP, the Meridian Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department met Thursday to discuss ways they can work together, curb violence in the city, and build a better relationship with the community during a time of civil unrest across the country.
Law enforcement leaders and 10th Circuit District Attorney Kassie Coleman denounced the death of George Floyd during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the police station. Floyd, 46, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe. Chauvin has been charged with murder, and he and the other officers could get up to 40 years in prison.
"I haven't seen anything that would justify the force that was used,” Kassie Coleman said.
Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said that even though he works in law enforcement, he has experienced racism.
“I am a black man living in Mississippi and I feel just as safe when I am in uniform,” he said. “I have been treated unfairly in the city of Meridian by our own police officers who didn’t know who I was when they stopped me.”
He said there is a fear black people are constantly facing and he prays for his children because he worries about their safety.
“It is the fear of being killed for something as simple as a traffic stop,” the interim chief said.
He said the key to healing is having a real dialogue.
The chief said nothing will change unless there is a change in culture. There are plans to have racial and gender trainings within the department, he said. The police department plans to record a video showing what to do and what not to do during a traffic stop.
Interim Chief Coleman discussed the possibility of having a citizens committee and discussed some racial incidents within the department.
“I will not have racism within our department,” he said.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said since 2007 the department has been documenting incidents that involve deputies or corrections officers if there is physical interaction.
The NACCP discussed the possibility of having Zoom meetings with police and citizens.
Terrance Davis, second vice president of the Meridian/Lauderdale County Branch of the NAACP, said Thursday's meeting is a step in the right direction.
"I think help is coming and I think with this situation, there is something different that conversations are happening and we are talking and listening to each other," Davis said.
Eugene Boger, president of the Meridian Lauderdale County branch of the NAACP, said the purpose of the meeting was to create a conversation between the NAACP, law enforcement officers and the district attorney.
"We want to create a culture of accountability on both community and law enforcement," he said.
Erin Kelly and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.