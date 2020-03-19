Meridian airport sees fewer travelers; gas prices dip due to COVID-19

Airports, welcome centers, and train stations are starting to feel the impact of COVID-19, with a reduced amount of traffic.
Traffic at Meridian Regional Airport has been slow, according to Tom Williams, president of Meridian Airport Authority. Williams said the number of flights have been down for the past two days.
“We're beginning to see a decrease in passengers,” he said.
As of Thursday, eight out of 50 passengers boarded a flight to Dallas and 6 out of 50 passengers were scheduled to depart for Chicago Thursday evening.
Nineteen passengers from Chicago were scheduled to arrive in Meridian on Thursday. On Wednesday, 12 passengers departed for Dallas and Chicago.
The airport's terminal has changed its hours and will be open when flights depart and arrive so staff can clean. Hours are 5:30 - 7:45 a.m, 3:15 - 5:15 p.m. and 10:30 - 11:15 p.m.
If the airport has to close, there is a plan in place to make sure employees will get paid, he said.
According to the American Airlines website, it has reduced its international travel by more than 75 percent.
The airline will also continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled.
For those who have booked trips have up to 72 hours to adjust reservations and will waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 15 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom or Ireland, through May 31, according to website.
The airline said it expects its domestic flights to decrease by 20 percent in April and 30 percent in May.
Gas prices
The virus has also caused gas prices to drop, with the average price for a gallon at $2.20 nationally, according to AAA. In Mississippi, the average price for a gallon on Thursday was $1.94 and $1.88 in Lauderdale County. Both Newton and Neshoba counties reported an average of $2.04 a gallon; while Kemper and Clarke counties reported an average of $1.90 a gallon
Train travel
At Union Station, Mary Apgar from New Jersey was the only passenger waiting to board a train on Thursday.
“I'm surprised that no one is here, usually there is a crowd,” she said.
Apgar said that even though the virus continues to spread, she's being cautious, while still trying to enjoy her vacation.
According to the Amtrak website, there haven't been reductions in local service, but service has been suspended in other areas due to reduced demand.
Greyhound said there have been no changes in service, according to its website.
The Lauderdale County Welcome Center in Toomsuba is closed until further notice.
