The city of Meridian will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Residents can bring materials to two locations: the Public Works Complex at 311 27th Ave. South and the NHS Shopping Center at 4531 35th Avenue.
The following items will be accepted: aerosol cans, paint thinners, drain opener, antifreeze, used oil, tires, paints, corrosives, solvents, batteries, oil filters, fluorescent bulbs, yard and garden pesticides, and cell phones.
For more information, call the city of Meridian at 601-485-1970 or 601-485-1990.
