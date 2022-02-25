A few years ago, Pearl Merideth was surprised to learn from her physician that she had suffered a heart attack.
“I had not realized I had had one,” said the 79-year-old Collinsville resident.
She was still going about her daily tasks of cooking and cleaning, as well as working in her vegetable garden and flower beds.
“I did not have pain in my chest or pain in my neck or arms. I did not have trouble breathing. I did not have any of that,” Merideth recalled.
Her daughter, Loretta Merideth, said her mother’s symptoms were nausea and her stomach felt “kind of hard” around the belly button.
“My mom just felt some minor symptoms,” she said, “but we did not take it lightly.”
Merideth, who suffers from diabetes, has a history of high blood pressure and had a stent put in her right leg previously to open a blocked artery and improve blood flow, her daughter said.
A physician soon confirmed that Merideth, in fact, had suffered a heart attack. Pain or discomfort in the stomach is a symptom women can experience with one.
On March 27, 2020, a few days after Anderson Regional Medical Center had admitted its first COVID-19 patient, Merideth went into the hospital to have heart bypass surgery.
During the procedure, Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr. David Geer took blood vessels from another part of her body to re-route blood flow around the blocked arteries in her heart.
The surgery can carry risks, so family members were already stressed without adding the worry of a fast-spreading pandemic.
“It could not have come at a worse time,” daughter Queenie Merideth said.
The hospital’s newly implemented COVID-19 lockdown restrictions kept Merideth’s husband of 58 years, George, and her children from being inside during the surgery.
Gail Gunn, Anderson Regional’s clinical resource manager and telemetry manager, was in charge of communicating with the family.
“I had to set up for the family to be allowed to see her before surgery because we were making special arrangements to let them be tested, making sure they did not have any symptoms, and doing all of the checkpoint screenings,” she recalled.
Immediately before surgery, the family visited a small space off the surgery department to spend 20 minutes with Merideth.
“All five of her children sung a hymn to her before surgery. You have never heard such a cappella harmonizing in your life. Then, they had a prayer with her and walked out,” Gunn said of the extraordinary moment.
The family waited in their cars until after surgery before being allowed into the lobby to speak with Dr. Geer.
Over the next week, Merideth spent time in the cardiovascular recovery unit, then the telemetry unit before being discharged on April 3.
“The family was extremely nervous because they could not be with her. It was a very challenging time,” Gunn said. “Every day, I would take my iPad or my phone in her room and set it up and let her Facetime her sons and daughters.”
The family would stand outside Merideth’s hospital window and talk with her by cell phone relocating to the sidewalk when she was moved to the second floor.
“We would encourage her by waving and smiling and making gestures and we would see her smiling and waving,” Loretta Merideth said.
“We never showed any moments of where we were just overwhelmed with care,” she said. “We always smiled. We always said mom you got this. You are healed in Jesus’ name. Because she is a Christian, she would grab hold of that, and she just kept on going.”
Queenie Merideth applauded the hospital’s staff, especially Gunn, for all they did to help the family navigate the situation.
Merideth, herself, was less nervous about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am a Christian and I have had nervous problems before and God has always brought me through and he still does,” she said. “I am always praying, and I never stopped. I just prayed harder.”
Merideth recovered from her surgery over the next several months.
She still loves her gardening, cooking and decorating her home, which she picked up as a Home Interiors and Gift Company representative years ago. She also loves spending time with her family, which also includes sons, Kenneth and Landerous, and another daughter, Filista Winder, and one grandchild, Elizabeth Victoria Winder.
She and her husband George have made numerous lifestyle changes, including eating healthier and exercising more, to help her fight heart disease.
“My dad has always been very, very active,” Queenie Merideth said. “Here lately, he has really been making some modifications. With my mom’s diet, it is kind of difficult for one person to make diet changes on their own.”
The family makes sure Merideth maintains her medications, and they never ignore any troubling symptoms she experiences.
It is important to remind senior adults they can still maintain a good quality of life even if they have heart disease, said Loretta Merideth.
“Sometimes it can be a little scary and people get a little bit afraid to do activities or feel like they are going to overexert themselves or may cause other harm to their body,” she said.
“If anyone is walking through this, I want to encourage them not to give up on themselves and to tell them they can still have a good quality of life,” she added. “Life does not end because of heart disease.”
