Mentorship programs aim to empower teens

The Meridian High campus was filled with excitement Monday as the school welcomed two mentoring organizations, Men Making Men and Girls With Pearls.
Men Making Men seeks to connect young males with adult role models who will listen, encourage and empower them.
“It’s just a wonderful time for my city,” said Joseph L. Stone Jr., an academic coach at the school. “We had many great mentors come out from the community, and I was just excited that our young men saw some positive images from within the community.”
For Manhood Monday Motivational, each student was greeted with a handshake as they entered the gym, and heard positive words from community leaders Jamard Wright, Marion Mayor Larry Gill and Neil Henry, regional president of Citizens National Bank.
Stone emphasized the importance of positive role models.
“Sometimes young men don't have that positive male role model to help them navigate those pitfalls of life. I needed it, I had it, I wouldn't be where I am without it,” Stone said.
“So, I'm excited about what's going to happen and what the connection is going to do between these older men and these young men forming relationships with their mentor,” he added.
MHS senior Elijah Brown said the program has been helpful in his growth.
"I feel like it helps a lot of young men figure out what they want to do in life and how they want to do it,” Brown said. “This program has taught me how to become more mature and has prepared me for adulthood.”
Girls With Pearls
Girls With Pearls, which started six years ago, aims to teach young women proper etiquette and how to respect others.
“We had women speaking and telling their life stories to encourage them,” said Tabbotha Jones, the event organizer. “We hope that from their stories, these young women can learn and see that the world has so much more to offer.”
“I'm just excited that our community would give up themselves, their time, their talent to come and pour into our young people,” said Amy Carter, MPSD superintendent.
“So often, schools are tasked with educating kids with building character, but when you have your community as a part of those discussions with our students, our kids will know they can accomplish anything.”
“The positive role models that are before them today are a blessing not only to the students but to the staff as well. It lets us know we're not in this by ourselves,” Carter added.
