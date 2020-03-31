Mental health professionals offer tips for dealing with COVID-19 anxiety

"Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on."
In the chaotic chapter of COVID-19, many people are struggling with their mental health.
Whether it's parents suddenly forced into the role of teachers or students coping with quarantine, every struggle is real.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, mental health professionals are offering strategies for coping with these situations.
"This new normal affects the entire community, state, nation, and world," said Spencer Blalock, a clinical specialist with Senior Care at Rush Health Systems. "We are adjusting to an indefinite period of change. People are scared, confused, overwhelmed, uncertain, and cautious."
This wide range of feelings comes from people who have to adjust to working from home to temporary unemployment.
Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and caregivers are juggling to balance home life, work life, social life, religious life, educational pursuits.
Staying healthy — and dealing with the mental stress — has become a real challenge.
Blalock offered a few suggestions for coping until lives return to normal.
"Limit time spent watching the news and discussing coronavirus in front of children," Blalock said. "Parents should model calm behavior and language as well."
He recommends changing environments regularly by getting sunlight and fresh air.
People who are quarantined are at risk for anxiety and depression.
Kerby McDonald, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in Phoenix, Arizona, proposes several solutions for these feelings of hope and despair.
He recommends FaceTime versus texting because it provides better social interaction for those feeling alone and isolated.
"You should try to limit caffeine and try to eat healthy foods," McDonald said. "Also, keep your same sleep hours as though you are still going to work or school."
Perry Brubaker, former Meridian resident and owner of Brubaker Prevention and Health Promotion in Fayetteville, Georgia, agreed.
"Moving forward, we may need to reframe the word 'social' to 'physical' to sustain this little exercise," Brubaker said. "Every decision we make has a direct influence on the spread of the virus."
Brubaker said that even in physical separation, people can still connect.
"We are being forced to slow our lives down, pivot and awaken to what it means to love your neighbor more than self," Brubaker said. "We can totally do this and the harder we work, the sooner it could come to an end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.