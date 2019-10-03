Mississippi will have a statewide service to honor firefighters who have lost their lives during the line of duty.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 firefighters from around Mississippi will honor their own on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl, according to a news release. Four firefighters, Dustin Grubbs of the Magee Volunteer Fire Department, Randall Yeatman of the Woodland Volunteer Fire Department, Robert Dunaway of the Howell Volunteer Fire Department, and Todd Lanthrip of the Mathiston Volunteer Fire Department, lost their lives in the line of duty this year.
The four names will be added to the 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have served. Firefighters, friends and family across the state will attend the event to honor and reflect on the firefighters who gave their lives.
The event is open to the public.
