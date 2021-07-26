Memorial for lynching victims Sunday in Hickory

Descendants of three lynching victims will gather to unveil a memorial marker in Newton County on Sunday.
The historical marker for Frank Johnson, Dee Dawkins and William Fielder will be unveiled at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 1. Johnson, Dawkins and Fielder were lynched on Oct. 10, 1908 in Hickory.
The three men were one among the more than 6,500 individuals who died as a result of horrific terror and torture from 1877- 1950 in the United States, a media release said.
In August 2019, relatives of the victims came to Hickory and collected soil to be placed in jars, which were sent to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Sunday ceremony will take place during the annual Come Home to Good Hope Week-End. The event will begin at 11:15 a.m. Rev. Claud Dawkins of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, a direct descendant of Dee Dawkins, will give the opening prayer.
Next will be a song by the Dawkins and Johnson Family, a story by Darrell Fielder, a great great-grandson of Dee Dawkins, and remarks by both Joyce Salter Johnson, a direct descendant of Frank Johnson and Judge Constance Slaughter-Harvey.
The program will end with a closing song by the Dawkins Family and prayer by Deacon Albert Johnson of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, who is a direct descendant of Frank Johnson. A lunch reception will follow at B4 and AFTA Restaurant at 1 p.m.
The Equal Justice Initiative's Community Remembrance Project is part of a campaign to recognize the victims of lynching by collecting soil from lynching sites, erecting historical markers, and developing the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which acknowledges the horrors of racial injustice, a media release said.
The center, which opened in the spring of 2018, is a national memorial commemorating the victims of lynching in the United States
For more information, contact Joyce Salter Johnson at salter7859@sbcglobal.net or 608-219-3673.
