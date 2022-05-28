Memorial Day Monday

Monday, May 30 is designated as Memorial Day, a holiday for remembering and honoring fallen military heroes whose lives were lost in service to this country. A ceremony of remembrance will be held that day at 10 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. The program will last about an hour and seating will be provided. Close up parking will be available. In case of inclement weather, the location will be changed to the third floor of city hall.
The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
All federal, state, county and city government offices, as well as The Meridian Star office, will be closed for Memorial Day.
