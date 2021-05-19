Memorial Day ceremony planned for May 31 in Meridian

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Memorial Day plans in 2020, the event is returning this year to honor those who died serving our country.
“We’re glad that the annual ceremony is back on for Memorial Day,” said Van McCarty, chairman of the Veteran’s Day Planning Committee.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on May 31 in front of the Doughboy monument in downtown Meridian. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bert Zeller. In case of rain, the ceremony will move to the third floor of city hall.
Retired Navy Capt. Ken Storms will emcee the event. Others assisting in the ceremony will be Danny Bishop, Bro. Wayne Hunt, Algie Davis, Leroy Morse, Danny Smith and Jessica Shirley along with Bill Ross and the other pilots of the L-17 Formation Team, a media release said.
The ceremony will begin with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, then feature the reading of names of fallen soldiers. It will conclude with the laying of wreaths, a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."
McCarty hopes that people who can't attend the service will spend the day rememebring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“It's an important time for everybody to pause and reflect," he said.
For more information, contact McCarty at 601-595-235.
