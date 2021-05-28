Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Meridian

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 in front of the Doughboy monument in Meridian. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bert Zeller. In case of rain, the ceremony will move to the third floor of city hall.
Retired Navy Capt. Ken Storms will emcee the event. Others assisting in the ceremony will be Danny Bishop, Bro. Wayne Hunt, Algie Davis, Leroy Morse, Danny Smith and Jessica Shirley, along with Bill Ross and the other pilots of the L-17 Formation Team.
The ceremony will begin with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, then feature the reading of names of fallen soldiers. It will conclude with the laying of wreaths, a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."
Government offices and banks will be closed on Memorial Day. The Meridian Star office will also close and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
