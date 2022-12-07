'Meet Me in St. Louis' at MLT

Meridian Little Theatre will present "Meet Me in St. Louis" on Dec. 8-11, with performances at 7 p.m. nightly and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Set in the summer of 1903, "Meet Me in St. Louis" tells the story of the Smith family, who are anxiously awaiting the opening of the 1904 World’s Fair.
This musical includes seven of the best- loved songs from the film, plus 10 additional Martin and Blane songs written specifically for the stage. Memorable musical numbers include: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song,” and “Whenever I’m with You.”
Director Tiffany McGehee researched some of the musical's background. The show originally premiered in November 1944 during war time.
“Sally Benson wrote the autobiographical short stories that the plot is based on, but her family never attended the World’s Fair,” she said. “This set the tone for my design of the show, a little girl’s escapist dreamland. Much like a little girl needing an escape to cope with the disappointment of moving away from her home, Americans needed the heartwarming joy of Meet Me in St. Louis to cope with the realities of World War II. While the story covers an entire year of the Smith family’s lives, the scene in which Esther comforts Tootie by singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” cemented the film as a family holiday staple.”
West Lauderdale Band Director Kris Grant serves as conductor for this production. "Meet Me in St. Louis" marks Grant’s third show in the orchestra pit. He is excited about this musical as it blends both West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale students in the orchestra pit.
“It’s meant a lot of extra time working with student musicians vs. professionals, but I really enjoy working with the students (especially mine) in a semi-professional setting," he said. "'Meet Me in St. Louis' is a good family-friendly show; it is a good holiday season story.”
Rachel Thaggard, a sophomore at Meridian Community College with more than 20 MLT stage productions under her belt, reprises the role of Esther Smith, made famous in the film by Judy Garland.
While this may seem like a daunting task, she loves the family classic and is excited to get the part.
“This was one of the first movies played in my house after I was born, and since my birthday is around Christmas time, I am very familiar with this musical," she said. "I think audiences will be entranced by the show we have put together. [McGehee], along with our cast, appreciates the pleasure of doing a show with such great music and a smart script.”
Dana Moore, a Command Post Controller with the 186th Air Refueling Wing, hits the MLT stage for the fourth time. She plays the role of Rose Smith, the eldest Smith sister.
“I am honored to be entrusted with this role," she said. "I have discovered that MLT is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to grow and impact the community through the arts. I have always been interested in the theatre, but I was never confident enough to step out of my comfort zone. After I had my daughter, I realized that I wanted to model for her that you don’t have to be 100% confident of success to try new things. So, in August 2021, I auditioned for Guys and Dolls, and the rest is history.”
“Meet Me in St. Louis is a timeless wholesome musical that offers up a nostalgic slice of the American Midwest and is a show the whole family will enjoy,” she adds.
Jamie Satcher returns to the MLT stage after a 40-year hiatus. Playing Grandpa Prophater, Satcher says he's been welcomed with open arms.
“It’s been refreshing to return to the place where I felt so at home many years ago," he said. "This cast has been so supportive of me. I know our audiences will enjoy this iconic musical, which will surely put them in the Christmas spirit."
“Holiday shows are fantastic material for MLT because of the intergenerational casts," McGehee emphasized. "The community theatre is one of the only places in our area where people of all ages, demographics, and life experiences can get together to have fun, learn a new skill, and create something special.”
Tickets are available online at www.meridianlittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 601.482.6371.
