This Valentine’s Day, couples all over the world completed Facebook’s Valentine Challenge, while here in Meridian, David and Patricia Green have been declared 2021’s Cutest Couple in The Meridian Star’s contest.
With more 900 online votes, The Greens competed against 73 other local couples for the coveted title.
Patricia Green, who works at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, says the couple appreciate all the "virtual" love shown by their friends who voted for them.
“After all, our dear friend Carla Powell was the one who knew we were perfect for each other, 38 years ago when she set us up together,” she said.
David Green, a service technician at New South Ford, adds, “We dated for almost a year before going our separate ways. We were brought together a few years later and have been together ever since.”
The Greens will celebrate 31 years of marriage in May. Their happy family consists of a host of rescue fur babies: three dogs, Cheyenne, Tilly, and Radar, and their kitty siblings, Finn, Alley, Boo, Emma, Oreo, Caroline, Crystal, Giada, and Tinker.
Besides chasing around their furry friends, the couple stays active doing road and trail races together.
“He walks really fast, and I run very slow, so it works out perfectly,” Patricia said.
When they have time, the Greens like to go to the beach. They call it their “happy place.” At home, Patricia Green says they enjoy date nights at San Marcos.
“We eat there at least three nights a week, but when we cook at home, I take care of the kitchen meals, while David reigns on the grill,” she said with a laugh.
The couple also love a costume challenge.
“Give us any excuse to dress up, and we will do it," she said. "We have lots of fun.”
While many might question the secret to a successful relationship, David simply declares, “Happy wife, happy life.”
Patricia agrees, but also added, “We are grateful for each other, and we laugh together a lot. I’m thankful we are getting to grow old together and still having fun.”
