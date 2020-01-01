Meet Chazaiah Scott, East Mississippi's first baby of 2020

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Charles Scott, newborn Chazaiah Scott, mother Robyn Armstrong and Raelynn Armstrong, 2, celebrate the birth of the first baby born in 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital Wednesday.  

The first baby born in a hospital in Meridian for 2020 and the new decade came earlier than expected. 

Chazaiah Scott was born 11 days earlier than expected at 1:37 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Rush Foundation Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, five ounces and the midwife that helped deliver him was Sherene Broome. 

Chazaiah's mother, Robyn Armstrong, said she came to the hospital on  Monday and spent most of New Year’s Eve having the baby. The baby’s father, Charles Scott, said welcoming Chazaiah was a lot to take in. 

“The experience that comes with having the first baby of the new year is kind of overwhelming,” Scott said. "It was unexpected.”

The name Chazaiah means "God sees," Scott said, adding that he hopes his son grows up to be a senator or other leader. 

With the addition of Chazaiah, Scott said the holidays will be more fun for the family, because he has two other kids who were born on holidays, including a son born on Halloween.

"We will have a Halloween and New Year's party," he said.

