The Mississippi Department of Transportation urges residents, community organizations and businesses across south Mississippi to have an evacuation plan during hurricane season.
“During this year’s hurricane season we have already seen eight named storms,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “People need to know their evacuation route now before a storm approaches the Mississippi Coast.”
If a hurricane forces an evacuation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it’s important for residents to have a plan already in place. Evacuation routes will likely see a sudden increase in traffic volume. Motorists will want to be on the road with enough time to get to their destinations safely.
Residents should plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so residents are encouraged to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible. It’s vital that residents let family, friends and neighbors know their evacuation plans to make it easier to get in touch with them if needed.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic residents should check their evacuation destinations for any regulations related to the pandemic.
The 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is a useful resource for people to find the best evacuation route, and it’s just a click away. Order a free copy today at GoMDOT.com/maps. Guides are also available in Spanish and Vietnamese.
For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.
During the storm, the public can stay updated on live travel and weather information 24/7 with MDOT’s free travel resources. Visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricaneStrong this hurricane season.
