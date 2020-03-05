MDOT to close lanes on I-20 in Meridian

Lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound at the 65th Avenue overpass in Meridian will be closed from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m on Monday, March 9, according to The Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Crews will start in the outside lane Thursday night and swap to the inside lane Friday through Monday to fix joint repairs.
Motorists seeking an alternate route should avoid Old Highway 80 and Arundel Road as both are impassible due to county bridge closures, according to MDOT.
