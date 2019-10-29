MDOT superintendent Jason Boyd remembered for kindness, generosity

NEWTON — Jessica Boyd held back tears as she remembered her brother.
From doing small things like cooking dinner to running an errand at night, she said Jason Boyd put others before himself.
“He would help you out with anything if you asked him to,” said Jessica Boyd, who gathered with family and friends Monday night at Newton County Funeral Home for Mr. Boyd's visitation.
Mr. Boyd, a lifelong resident of Newton County and a Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent, was killed Saturday while clearing trees on Highway 489. He had worked for MDOT for 16 years and was recently promoted superintendent. His death was reported in news release Sunday morning.
A tree fell on Mr. Boyd while he was clearing debris, Newton County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Kris Hollingsworth said. Boyd was taken to Laird Hospital in Union where he was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Hollingsworth said Mr. Boyd was well-loved in the Conehatta Community.
“He was like the man of our house and he was our rock,” said Jessica Boyd, describing how her brother would help her and other family members around the house.
Mr. Boyd did not have children of his own, his sister said, but he wanted to be a father, often taking his friends' children hunting or riding on his four-wheeler.
“He loved kids," Jessica Boyd said. "He always wanted to be a dad and have a family."
Jim Humphreys, one of Mr. Boyd's best friends, called him a loyal person who was part of his family.
“I truly wish he could have continued to help raise my kids," Humphreys said. "Because he is the type of person I would like my kids to grow up to be like."
Humphreys said he wished he would have told his friend that he loved him.
“I know he loved me, and I'm pretty sure he knew that I loved him,” Humphreys said. “He will be missed.”
Lindsey Tune, a childhood friend of Mr. Boyd, said he was shocked when he got the call about his friend's death.
“It was a tragic loss and my heart hurts... it hits home,” Tune said.
Tune said that even at a young age, Mr. Boyd had a desire to help people. He said Mr. Boyd’s job at MDOT was a perfect fit for him.
“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Tune said.
Jessica Boyd said the outpouring of support is helping her deal with her brother's passing, and she hopes to keep his legacy alive by remembering all the good things he did in his life.
“It makes you feel good to read things on Facebook," she said. "It's very comforting...just to see how well-loved he was.”
Funeral services for Mr. Boyd were held Tuesday at Newton County Funeral Home with burial following in Newton County Memorial Gardens.
