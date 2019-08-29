The Mississippi Department of Transportation has removed the load restriction posted on the state Highway 19 bridge over Hurricane Creek in Neshoba County.
Bridge No. 70.7 recently received a load rating review and analysis show the bridge no longer requires load posting, according to an MDOT news release. Postings and signs have been removed for this bridge.
For more information about posted bridges, visit http://ow.ly/Nydwu. For more information about MDOT projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com.
