Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.