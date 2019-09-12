The Mississippi Department of Transportation has posted a weight restriction on the US Highway 80 bridge over Kansas City Southern railroad tracks, .9 miles west of the intersection of Highway 15 in Newton County.
The restriction is the result of an inspection that found the loss of several steel girders, according to an MDOT news release.
The posted weight restriction to bridge No. 107.8 is 37 tons for HS short trucks.
“These weight restrictions will keep the bridge safe and passable as the issues are addressed,” Commissioner Dick Hall, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said in a statement.
The restriction was determined following a load rating requested by the district bridge inspection engineer, according to the news release.
“Identifying the need for this restriction further demonstrates the importance of having experienced inspectors and engineers to keep the traveling public safe,” Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director, said in a statement. “Continued use of these bridges by overweight vehicles will only result in further damage, lower weight limits and ultimately a complete closure of the bridges unless repairs are made.”
Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. For more information about posted bridges, visit http://ow.ly/Nydwu.
