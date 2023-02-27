Road and bridge projects throughout Mississippi are ongoing as the Mississippi Department of Transportation works to expand and improve travel throughout the region.
In Lauderdale County, a $24.4 million improvement project along I59/20 through Meridian is ongoing with concrete being poured for wider bridges over State Road 19/39 and 65th Avenue. An additional two bridges over Knight Parker Road have been removed and replaced with fill, and State Road 19/39 has been lowered and needs just a final layer of asphalt.
Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said in a prepared statement the project is moving along quickly and will result in more safety for travelers moving through the Queen City.
“The design-build aspect of the project expedites the ability to get the design done as soon as possible, and each part of this project will further enhance safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic in Meridian,” Simmons said.
In Neshoba County, work is also continuing on a project to four-lane State Route 19 from Philadelphia to Tucker. The project is in its first phase, which includes building new lanes, reworking side roads, installing box culverts, paving and more.
Once the first phase is complete, traffic will be switched to the new road while work is underway to rehabilitate and rebuild sections of the old highway.
Simmons said the $36 million project is on track to be completed next year.
“This stretch of roadway has seen a steady increase in traffic,” he said. “Expanding to four lanes, along with the new grade, will offer much smoother riding conditions, showcasing the significant progress in the area. All traffic—from commuters and school traffic to commercial traffic—will experience a safer and less congested drive along SR 19 next year.”
Additional MDOT projects are underway in Scott, Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties as well as within the City of Jackson.
