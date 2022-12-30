While many people are planning to ring in the new year with a celebration at the end of the holiday season, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants everyone to be safe on the road.
While traveling to and from parties where alcohol may be involved or to vacation destinations, MDOT encourages drivers to make a resolution to refrain from impaired driving.
“Driving while under the influence puts everyone on the road at risk,” Brad White, MDOT Executive Director, said in a news release. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by avoiding impaired driving and having a plan for a sober ride.”
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that 11,654 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2020.
On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year since 2014. Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes, that’s one person every 45 minutes.
These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance of alcohol or other drugs is illegal and potentially deadly.
Tips to help motorists arrive at their destination safely include:
· If you drink alcohol or are otherwise impaired, do not get behind the wheel for any reason. Make sure you have a designated driver or a taxi or rideshare to take you home.
· Hand your keys over to a trusted friend or family member at the beginning of the night before the first drink. This removes any temptations of thinking you are okay to drive.
· Avoid all distractions. Concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
· Be aware of other drivers. Don’t assume everyone is driving as safely as you are.
· Impaired drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also to others on the road. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call the police when it is safe to do so.
