The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates to several projects in the state Wednesday, including the mill and overlay of Interstate 59 from Russell to the Alabama state line in Lauderdale County.
The $14.6 million project includes the restoration of approximately 11 miles of asphalt pavement, repairs, ramp widening and tree clearing, according to a news release.
Workers are removing and replacing guardrails and work is expected to be completed by the fall, MDOT said.
A mill and overlay project of 13 miles of State Route 16 from State Route 39 to U.S. Highway 45 in Kemper County is in progress.
The $6.5 million project also includes shoulder widening, repairs and guardrail replacement and is scheduled to be finished this fall, according to MDOT.
In Newton County, a $2.3 million project including mill and overlay of approximately seven miles of State Route 15 from I-20 to just south of Decatur is under way and is scheduled to be completed by the fall, the release said.
In Neshoba County, MDOT recently began work on a project to replace five existing drainage structures with five bridges on State Route 19 near Tucker, the department said.
Once the bridges are constructed, the new roadway will be paved and provide a connection to the upcoming SR 19 four-lane project that extends from Tucker north to Philadelphia, according to MDOT.
The new alignment is also part of a proposed $11.7 million four-lane project on SR 19 from Tucker south to House and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2021, MDOT said.
