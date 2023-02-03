The Mississippi Department of Transportation on Thursday announced a portion State Route 145 in southern Clarke County will be closed while crews work on a bridge replacement project.
State Route 145 between County Road 128 and Early Lane will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13.
The closure will impact both north- and south-bound lanes and will remain in effect until the replacement project is complete.
In a news release MDOT said detour signs will be up to guide motorists around the closed road. Drivers are urged to stay alert and drive safely as workers may be present.
A live look at road conditions throughout the state can be found at MDOTtraffic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.