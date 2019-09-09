Enterprise School District received a grant from the Mississippi Environmental Quality to purchase a new school bus.
MDEQ awarded $296,992 to 12 school districts to purchase new school buses, including $15,000 to purchase a bus for Enterprise.
The grant was made possible through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA). MDEQ’s air quality division authorized the grant, which will be used to purchase new diesel-powered buses with reduced emissions, according to a news release from the MDEQ. Since 2009, the MDEQ Diesel School Bus Replacement Program has awarded more than $1.38 million to 40 school districts in purchasing 87 school buses.
