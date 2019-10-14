The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded the City of Meridian a solid waste assistance grant of $50,000 for a household hazardous waste collection program.
“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Meridian’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Gary Rikard, MDEQ Executive Director, in a news release.
Cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
These grants are used to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables.
