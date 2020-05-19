STARKVILLE — The Mississippi Department of Education is temporarily waiving some requirements for students applying to enter Mississippi State University’s teacher education and administration preparation programs, as well as waiving licensure exams for certification through Dec. 31, 2021.
The change is due to testing center closures across the state related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mississippi Department of Education has waivers that include both traditional (undergraduate) and non-traditional (graduate) teacher education programs and approved traditional or non-traditional educator or administrator preparation programs as defined by the Mississippi State Board of Education. The licensure exams for the following programs at MSU have been waived: Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Special Education, Music Education, Physical Education, School Administration, School Counseling, School Psychology, Master of Arts in Teaching-Secondary, and Master of Arts in Teaching-Special Education.
The educator preparation program admission testing requirement for teacher education, which includes the ACT/SAT requirement or the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators examinations, have been waived. Grade Point Average (GPA) and all other criteria for MSU program admission remain in effect.
Donna Shea, director of MSU’s Office of Curriculum and Field-Based Instruction is available to answer questions at dshea@colled.msstate.edu or 662-325-7684.
For a complete list of MDE’s new admissions and licensure requirements, visit www.mdek12.org/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.