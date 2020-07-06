The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce plans to distribute 1,400 whole produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public Friday at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“The past several months have been challenging for many families, and distributing these boxes is one way that we can assist during this time of need," Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said in a statement. "This program has delivered 27.5 million food boxes across the nation to families impacted by COVID-19 and is beneficial to farmers, distributors and everyday citizens,”
Merchants FoodService of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will supply the produce boxes at the fairgrounds, according to an MDAC news release. The public can begin arriving at 9 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up, according to the news release. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their food box.
The United States Department of Agriculture created the Farmers to Families Food Box Program under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 3 on Greymont Street. For more information, visit www.ams.usda.gov/.
